Photo 1823
The stick game
Every walk I have to choose a stick that then gets well chewed.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Eleanor Muller
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
