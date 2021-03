Who defines danger?

We went to look at the allocated site for the Phalaborwa Bush Braai near Sable and a herd of elephant were not happy, to the point that the guide moved us out of there quickly.



Glynn was reluctant to leave, wanting a better sighting of the animals. I'd been listening to him lecture Gill about her safety, walking on the mountain with her dogs. I think she could give him the same lecture right back.