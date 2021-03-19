Previous
Bug's Life by eleanor
Bug's Life

Bug's Life

Today is the last day of summer, with tomorrow being the equinox. The praying mantis have been everywhere this year. This evening this one watched me shower.
19th March 2021

Eleanor Muller

