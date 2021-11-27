Previous
Only the bones remain by eleanor
Photo 2106

Only the bones remain

The world has put us into quarantine because of Omicron.

Only time will tell if our incalculable financial burden (killing the Chrismas season) will be of any value.
27th November 2021

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
