#FoodPrep by eleanor
Photo 2208

#FoodPrep

#TinyHabits

Yup, I know I should use glass and not plastic for storage, but I can't afford a wholesale change right now. Every month I'm going to buy one new container so that change is coming too.
27th March 2022 27th Mar 22

Eleanor Muller

