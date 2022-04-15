Previous
The gift of personalisation by eleanor
Photo 2223

The gift of personalisation

Tara is allergic to garlic, so eating out can be a challenge. I phoned to ask Sigree if they could cater for her, and the chef offered a once-off, garlic-free Butter Chicken. We'll forgive them anything now.
15th April 2022

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
