Photo 2227
After dinner
Greg made birthday dinner this evening. Afterwards Tara and I giggled while Greg and Luke inadvertently reminded us what massive brains they each have. (Showing each other their preferred ultra hard puzzle apps.) Such a happy evening.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Eleanor Muller
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
