After dinner by eleanor
Photo 2227

After dinner

Greg made birthday dinner this evening. Afterwards Tara and I giggled while Greg and Luke inadvertently reminded us what massive brains they each have. (Showing each other their preferred ultra hard puzzle apps.) Such a happy evening.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Eleanor Muller

