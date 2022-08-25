Sign up
Photo 2270
Tapi_tapi Deli visit
Marilda arrived from Hoedspruit, and this is where I took her to introduce her to my Cape Town.
She had Koesister Coffee with coconut milk, and I had Chimera (spicy millet & chocolate).
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
2353
photos
17
followers
0
following
622% complete
View this month »
