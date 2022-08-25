Previous
Next
Tapi_tapi Deli visit by eleanor
Photo 2270

Tapi_tapi Deli visit

Marilda arrived from Hoedspruit, and this is where I took her to introduce her to my Cape Town.

She had Koesister Coffee with coconut milk, and I had Chimera (spicy millet & chocolate).
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise