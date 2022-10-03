Previous
Urban Safari by eleanor
Photo 2290

Urban Safari

The people on the left are hunting for chameleons. (Cape Dwarf, to be precise). Those in the right are watching the Sparrow Hawk chicks. Further along the Spotted Eagle Owl and chicks will be entertaining another group. Love Keurboom Park.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
