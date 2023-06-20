Previous
My Sotho blanket by eleanor
Photo 2383

My Sotho blanket

I was cold, so added my blanket to my outfit. I had hardly stepped out of the room when a local called me over, asking for a photo. "No one will believe that I saw a white woman wearing a blanket" he chuckled.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
