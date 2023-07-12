Previous
Correctional Services by eleanor
Correctional Services

Mr Msibi runs the furniture repair and upholstery workshop at the Piggs Peak prison, teaching inmates new skills as part of a rehabilitation program. We were there to negotiate for a bulk refurbishment project for the hotel. One by one his colleagues came to greet us and offer their thanks for the opportunity because, they explained, teaching only goes so far. Actual projects to practice new skills are so necessary.

Photo taken in the 'canteen' a publically accessible pub at the facility gates. And the sunset through the windows was real.
Eleanor Muller

