The Faiest Cape by eleanor
Photo 2405

The Faiest Cape

The ancient Mariners never had this view of the Cape Point range. I saw it coming home from Eswatini, with the flight path over False Bay. It was a remarkably calm day, and the sky and ocean melded into one symphony of blue.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
