Photo 2408
The small things
My bed at the rehab facility is next to a window, and the afternoon sun comes in through the blinds. It's really lovely.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
