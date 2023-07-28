Previous
The small things by eleanor
Photo 2408

The small things

My bed at the rehab facility is next to a window, and the afternoon sun comes in through the blinds. It's really lovely.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 1000 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise