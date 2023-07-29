Previous
The coffee shop by eleanor
The coffee shop

I've discovered the coffee shop at the rehab centre. Anyone can join me there for meals, and I can eat there instead of at my bed. I'm decamping...
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Eleanor Muller

