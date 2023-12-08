Previous
Nice touch from the local coffee shop by eleanor
Photo 2442

Nice touch from the local coffee shop

Vida E Caffee:Giving away spent coffee grounds to any gardener who wants to improve the acidity of their soil.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Eleanor Muller

