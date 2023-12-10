Previous
Re-direction by eleanor
Photo 2444

Re-direction

I love that the key focus at Houw Hoek Farmstall is not the negative (no entry) but the positive reminder of what to buy.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
669% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise