Photo 2446
Before the smoke got bad
When I arrived at Moonglow on Tuesday there was already a smoke tinge in the air. Three days later the fires are still ranging.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Eleanor Muller
ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
