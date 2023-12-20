Previous
The new proof of delivery by eleanor
Photo 2447

The new proof of delivery

I love that my go-to camera store are chilled. I dropped off sometime else's equipment and was told "Just send him a photo of me holding his packages, then you are out of the loop."

Just storing the photograph here for the record
20th December 2023

Eleanor Muller

Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
