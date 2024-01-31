Previous
Clifford, the carver by eleanor
Clifford, the carver

Clifford carves Jacaranda wood into animals (mostly "the big five") and figures. He sells to the tourists at Piggs Peak Hotel in Eswatini.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
