Previous
Next
Pickle Parade by eleanor
Photo 2477

Pickle Parade

Atchar, Sousboontjies, Slaphaksteentjies, Curried Peaches and Curried Beans. And not to mention Chutney which was on the next shelf.

Plenty of ideas here for a recipe based country primer.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
678% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise