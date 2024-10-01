Previous
Modern Art by eleanor
Photo 2481

Modern Art

Ciara and friends had a new exhibition open this evening. QR codes are the new modern art.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Eleanor Muller

ace
@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
679% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise