Not a believable storyline

The first delivery never arrived because the poor driver had an accident and while I was assured he was okay, my groceries were splattered across the road.



The replacement delivery that arrived had these items. 100% not the order for our vegetarian home. (I got to keep this order, no charge.)



All weekend I giggled at the thought of what the people who got our order did with my pantry staples of beans, eggs, veg and the like.