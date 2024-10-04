Previous
Not a believable storyline

The first delivery never arrived because the poor driver had an accident and while I was assured he was okay, my groceries were splattered across the road.

The replacement delivery that arrived had these items. 100% not the order for our vegetarian home. (I got to keep this order, no charge.)

All weekend I giggled at the thought of what the people who got our order did with my pantry staples of beans, eggs, veg and the like.
