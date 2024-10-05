Previous
Why the bag with the eggs? by eleanor
Photo 2484

Why the bag with the eggs?

I tried to carry all 6 bags in one go when my delivery arrived. I'm now short 4 eggs.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Eleanor Muller

@eleanor
Originally started the project to improve my photography skills. Over a 2500 photos later it's become a personal diary. I post pictures that mark my...
