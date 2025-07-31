Previous
It's a work thing by eleanor
It's a work thing

Sitting in the foyer of the Southern Sun in Pretoria I noticed the sound proofing in the lobby.

Guess what's an issue somewhere else 😜
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Eleanor Muller

