Previous
Next
Is winter over yet? by elementofsurprise
14 / 365

Is winter over yet?


The temps warmed up a smidge, so we went for a walk around part of Jamaica Pond, and then sat and tried to absorb sunlight in between the clouds scudding over the sun.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

AMH

@elementofsurprise
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise