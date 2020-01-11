Sign up
Is winter over yet?
The temps warmed up a smidge, so we went for a walk around part of Jamaica Pond, and then sat and tried to absorb sunlight in between the clouds scudding over the sun.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
AMH
@elementofsurprise
Album
Current Project
Camera
Pixel 4 XL
Taken
11th January 2020 12:20pm
Tags
winter
,
boats
,
clouds
,
pond
