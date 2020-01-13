Previous
Self-improvement by elementofsurprise
Self-improvement

Learning how to swim as an adult. In the winter. What was I thinking?
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

AMH

@elementofsurprise
kali ace
good on you, you will be ready for summer :)
January 14th, 2020  
