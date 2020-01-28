Sign up
15 / 365
Jan 28 - What is that?
I snapped this just before going to work. Our robot mop got stuck randomly in the middle of the floor and my poor Zoe (the dog) didn’t know what to make of it. So she lay there staring at it until I picked it up and put it back on the base.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
AMH
@elementofsurprise
Pixel 4 XL
28th January 2020 7:32am
dog
“robot
mop”
