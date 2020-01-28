Previous
Jan 28 - What is that? by elementofsurprise
15 / 365

Jan 28 - What is that?

I snapped this just before going to work. Our robot mop got stuck randomly in the middle of the floor and my poor Zoe (the dog) didn’t know what to make of it. So she lay there staring at it until I picked it up and put it back on the base.
