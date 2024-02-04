Previous
Hey, Philly. by eleven24
35 / 365

Hey, Philly.

From the plane window after returning home from Nashville.

Fun fact: the building on the left is designed to look like an old Nokia cell phone with the white antenna
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Rob

@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras. Every image posted will always...
Photo Details

