71 / 365
theft
I’d like to thank the criminal who walked into an AT&T store and purchased a new phone on my account today. Left me with a 36 month installment plan, and my phone stuck in SOS mode with no service.
Of course, AT&T tells me they’ll investigate and in the meantime I have no working phone.
Happy Monday!
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Rob
ace
@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras. Every image posted will always...
Tags
theft
,
scam
