Next
Strange Cows by elf
1 / 365

Strange Cows

These cows are directly opposite a multistorey shopping centre. I thought it was a quirky image with the shopping trolley.taken from the carpark. There's a roundabout next to the cows and my great niece loves seeing them.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super fun photo…
January 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact