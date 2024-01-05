Sign up
Strange Cows
These cows are directly opposite a multistorey shopping centre. I thought it was a quirky image with the shopping trolley.taken from the carpark. There's a roundabout next to the cows and my great niece loves seeing them.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
31st December 2024 6:13pm
Tags
#farmlife
,
#cattle
,
#cows
,
#juxtaposition
,
#carpark
,
#irban
Beverley
ace
Super fun photo…
January 5th, 2025
