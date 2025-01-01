Sign up
1 / 365
Hello 2025
We raise a cup of kindness here..
Wish you good health and peace this year.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#newyear
,
#hny
,
#2025
