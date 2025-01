Drinking White Wine in the Sun

This is how Aussies celebrate summer. Long days lunching by the beach.

It's a salute to Tim Minchin's song White Wine in the Sun. See it on YT.

He references Xmas family gatherings.

"Your grandparents, cousins and me and your mum

We'll be waiting for you in the sun

Drinking white wine in the sun

Darling, when Christmas comes

We'll be waiting for you in the sun

Drinking white wine in the sun

Waiting for you in the sun"