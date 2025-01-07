Sign up
6 / 365
Privilege
I was invited to visit this beautiful garden today. Everything is blooming at once sunflowers, cosmos, magnolias, roses and many different vegetables. What a feast for the eyes and to take home.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
1
0
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Tags
#flowers
,
#gardens
,
#homegrown
,
#suburbia
Beverley
I can visualise the heavenly fragrance… so pretty and colourful.
January 7th, 2025
