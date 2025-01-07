Previous
Privilege by elf
6 / 365

Privilege

I was invited to visit this beautiful garden today. Everything is blooming at once sunflowers, cosmos, magnolias, roses and many different vegetables. What a feast for the eyes and to take home.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I can visualise the heavenly fragrance… so pretty and colourful.
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact