Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
8 / 365
Zinnia Zen
Wow! Is all I could say when I found these. Lovingly grown from seed. That's quite a reward. The intricate centres are mind-blowing.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
550
photos
11
followers
11
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Latest from all albums
542
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
8th January 2025 12:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#garden
,
#flowers
,
#flora
,
#suburbia
,
#zinnia
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
January 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close