Previous
Weaving Magic by elf
14 / 365

Weaving Magic

This is a still from a video I am making about Indigenous Weaving Connections.
I wanted to shoot in the magic suburban garden.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact