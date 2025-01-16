Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
Tree Fall in Daylight
Behind the debris is my car. It's undamaged I just need the emergency crew to show up and remove the trees. On the wait list so just need to be patient.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
558
photos
11
followers
11
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
16th January 2025 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice capture
January 17th, 2025
