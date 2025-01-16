Previous
Tree Fall in Daylight by elf
16 / 365

Tree Fall in Daylight

Behind the debris is my car. It's undamaged I just need the emergency crew to show up and remove the trees. On the wait list so just need to be patient.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice capture
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact