Bird's Nest Fungi by elf
Bird's Nest Fungi

Bonus creepy crawly but the drink bottle lid is provided for scale. These tiny little cups start as domes then pop to reveal perfectly formed eggs inside the remaining hemisphere.
Isn't nature wonderful?
18th January 2025

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
