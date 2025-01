Flashmob sings Grease

I was part of a flashmob singing Summer Nights and You're the One that I Want for a young French couple. Thomas proposed to Manon on the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. It was insane fun and we're invited to the wedding in France ❤️.

Her favourite movie is Grease and she didn't realise it was FOR HER until we formed a circle around them.