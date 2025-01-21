Previous
We'll Always Have Sydney by elf
20 / 365

We'll Always Have Sydney

Thomas asks Manon to marry him. The choir erupts in applause and continues singing "You're the one that I want."
I have been editing video all day and here's the best still that captures the magic of the moment.
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderfully special
January 20th, 2025  
