Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
20 / 365
We'll Always Have Sydney
Thomas asks Manon to marry him. The choir erupts in applause and continues singing "You're the one that I want."
I have been editing video all day and here's the best still that captures the magic of the moment.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
562
photos
11
followers
11
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2025
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#love
,
#sydney
,
#australia
,
#joy
,
#proposal
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderfully special
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close