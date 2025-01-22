Previous
Fairy Parasol by elf
Fairy Parasol

A lot of heat a little bit of rain and the fungi erupt. This is so dainty and will be vanish in hours.
ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
