Previous
23 / 365
Gum Blossom
Walking around a street lined with these magnificent blossoms.. What a treat for the eyes.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
2025
Pixel 7
23rd January 2025 6:22pm
Tags
#flowers
,
#flora
,
#gumtrees
