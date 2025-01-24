Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Summer Delight
Strawberry daiquiri no description necessary.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
1
1
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
566
photos
11
followers
11
following
6% complete
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
24th January 2025 7:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
#strawberry
,
#daquiri
,
#fridaynight
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I want one, love it
January 25th, 2025
