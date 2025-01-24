Previous
Summer Delight by elf
24 / 365

Summer Delight

Strawberry daiquiri no description necessary.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I want one, love it
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact