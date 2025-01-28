Previous
Featured Baskets by elf
28 / 365

Featured Baskets

Working on a short film I chose this location on the river. It's opposite a building that was used in the Great Gatsby.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact