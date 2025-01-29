Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Lunar New Year
In a calligraphy class I learned to make these symbols which represent good wishes for the Lunar New Year being the year of the Snake.
Kung Hei Fat Choi
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
25th January 2025 12:28pm
Tags
#calligraphy
#lunarnewyear
#yearofthesnake
LTaylor
ace
and good wishes
January 29th, 2025
