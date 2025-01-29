Previous
Lunar New Year by elf
Lunar New Year

In a calligraphy class I learned to make these symbols which represent good wishes for the Lunar New Year being the year of the Snake.
Kung Hei Fat Choi
and good wishes
January 29th, 2025  
