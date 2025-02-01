Previous
Quaint in the City by elf
32 / 365

Quaint in the City

This clubhouse has been part of the suburb's history since 1900.
It remains a current bowling club despite being surrounded by high rise apartments and offices. Such valuable green space needs to be retained for the generations to come.
ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
