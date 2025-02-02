Previous
Lunar New Year Drummers by elf
33 / 365

Lunar New Year Drummers

Celebrating Lunar New Year these Korean women took great pride in showing off their skill and culture.
The crowd was enthralled.
ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details

