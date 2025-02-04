Previous
Textured Wall by elf
35 / 365

Textured Wall

This is part of the wall surface inside the Metro. It appears smooth and wave like but it's made of concrete. It's quite mesmerising to see it in large scale.
4th February 2025

ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.
9% complete

