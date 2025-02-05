Sign up
36 / 365
Inside Story
I posted the sandstone cottage surprise last week. This is the secret that it holds a radio station and the surprise is I started working there today.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
578
photos
11
followers
11
following
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
4th February 2025 3:52pm
Tags
#newjob
,
#communityradio
,
#cottagesecrets
,
#2rrr985fm
