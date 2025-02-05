Previous
Inside Story by elf
Inside Story

I posted the sandstone cottage surprise last week. This is the secret that it holds a radio station and the surprise is I started working there today.
ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
