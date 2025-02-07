Sign up
Previous
38 / 365
Sparkling Invitation
This fountain is outside a wedding reception venue. It's very hot and humid if I was a guest I would be thinking of taking the shoes off and going for the big splash.
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
View this month »
38
Photo Details
Album
2025
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
7th February 2025 8:18pm
Tags
#summer
,
#water
,
#fountain
,
#splash
,
#hot
,
#temptation
,
#celebration
