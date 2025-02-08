Previous
Flame Trees by elf
Flame Trees

The blossom is in peak colour. Such a striking tree.
ELFord

ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
